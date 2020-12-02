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A "Come to Tenther" Moment is Needed, and Soon
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12 views • December 02, 2020
Polarization has been ramping up to crazy levels in recent years. But it’s actually a symptom of a much larger problem, consolidation. The founders warned us what would happen with too much centralized power - corruption, factions - and tyranny. The only path forward for liberty - is decentralization.
Path to Liberty: December 2, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: December 2, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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