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There is NO DOUBT some Pfizer vaccines contain metallic nanoparticles and some don't
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323 views • May 18, 2021
She got her second vaccine on 5/15/21 (Saturday) and I took the video today 5/17/21. There is no doubt that there is metallic nanoparticles in there. I had a patient that got the Pfizer vaccine on that Friday 5/14/21 so I tried the same thing and there was no indication or pull to anything magnetic. My conclusion is that some of the Pfizer vaccines contain metallic nanoparticles and some don't. I also checked some of the others that previously got the vaccine but they displayed no magnetism. I conclude that the body absorbs and disperses the metallic nanoparticles throughout the body. My next video is to see if it emits microwave radiation like a cell phone: https://static.wixstatic.com/media/af5420_7e175a2fa12c48828f3c1c3c12721692~mv2.jpg/v1/fill/w_475,h_633,al_c,q_80,usm_0.66_1.00_0.01/IMG_7163_JPG.webp
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