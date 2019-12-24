How Does YHVH Speak?

A look at how God speaks throughout scripture.

Testing the spirits 1 John 4



Please be aware that you need to KNOW your Bible, especially Torah, to understand the patterns and cycles of how Abba chooses to speak to us. If we don't spend time getting to know Him, chances are we will be led astray by our own thoughts and desires. There is absolutely no substitution for spending time with God and in His Word. Ask YHVH to give you the thirst for His Word and to help you seek His Face. Treat Him as you would want to be treated. Spend time with Him. Do your best to keep Shabbat however you can, and pray for His help keeping Shabbat and the Feasts. Act on what you learn in the scripture. If we don't let it change and renew us, then all the knowledge in the world won't do a bit of good. Trust and obey.