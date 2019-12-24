© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Does YHVH Speak?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • December 24, 2019
A look at how God speaks throughout scripture.
Testing the spirits 1 John 4
Please be aware that you need to KNOW your Bible, especially Torah, to understand the patterns and cycles of how Abba chooses to speak to us. If we don't spend time getting to know Him, chances are we will be led astray by our own thoughts and desires. There is absolutely no substitution for spending time with God and in His Word. Ask YHVH to give you the thirst for His Word and to help you seek His Face. Treat Him as you would want to be treated. Spend time with Him. Do your best to keep Shabbat however you can, and pray for His help keeping Shabbat and the Feasts. Act on what you learn in the scripture. If we don't let it change and renew us, then all the knowledge in the world won't do a bit of good. Trust and obey.
Testing the spirits 1 John 4
Please be aware that you need to KNOW your Bible, especially Torah, to understand the patterns and cycles of how Abba chooses to speak to us. If we don't spend time getting to know Him, chances are we will be led astray by our own thoughts and desires. There is absolutely no substitution for spending time with God and in His Word. Ask YHVH to give you the thirst for His Word and to help you seek His Face. Treat Him as you would want to be treated. Spend time with Him. Do your best to keep Shabbat however you can, and pray for His help keeping Shabbat and the Feasts. Act on what you learn in the scripture. If we don't let it change and renew us, then all the knowledge in the world won't do a bit of good. Trust and obey.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.