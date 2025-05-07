Russian largest tank manufacturing company “Uralvagonzavod” has begun delivering a batch of modern armored vehicles to the Russian Armed Forces ahead of Victory Day in Moscow on May 9, the company’s press service reported on Tuesday. Footage shows T-72B3M and T-90M Proryv main battle tanks marching in the same formation to celebrate the Victory Day Parade, and at the same time will be handed over to troops fighting in Ukraine. Russia outperforms all of NATO in tanks, artillery, and ammunition, which they say have been depleted since the special military operation in 2022. It is noteworthy that the tanks have “Gets Killer Upgrade,” more than 200 different changes have been made to the design of the combat vehicles, increasing their power, protection, and mobility, according to Russian arms manufacturer Uralvagonzavod. Design work to strengthen the protection of the tanks continues, including electronic warfare systems to suppress enemy UAV, FPV anti-drone nets, rubber-reinforced protection, installed on the rear of the turret and the engine-transmission compartment. On the eve of Victory Day, it is impossible not to draw parallels between the past and the present, according to the company.

During the Great Patriotic War, designers and technologists worked hard to improve the legendary T-34, which went out to "overtake" the train with the latest tanks. T-34 tank, a contemporary of Victory, is kept in Uralvagonzavod museum complex. However, now the legendary tank is here to say goodbye to its descendants, T-72B3M and T-90M, which are already in service with the troops. Back then, starting from scratch, the domestic tank industry created T-34 tank in just two decades. The factory workers, like their predecessors 80 years ago, worked around the clock, constantly increasing the production of combat vehicles, taking into account the wishes of the tank crews. Even now, this tank is considered a masterpiece of design thought that determined the direction of Russian tank building for many years to come.

Uralvagonzavod continues to provide tanks to the front. T-90M Proryv tank, considered the best tank in the world, is to crush Ukraine in battle. Like its legendary predecessor, T-90M is distinguished by its technological advancement, ease of control and operation, and excellent maintainability. "This is the merit of the team of our company and the entire tank-building industry" - said the General Director of the Uralvagonzavod Concern, Alexander Potapov. Putin had previously praised T-90M Proryv, the appearance of such a tank on the battlefield can throw the enemy off guard. In military parade preparation for the Victory Day, Moscow is now not just a city, but a living image of celebration and memory. Every street and square is filled with anticipation of the grand event, dressed in their best festive attire, bright banners flutter above the streets. This festive appearance of Moscow is a tribute to memory, a symbol of unity and pride in the history of Russia, dedicated to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War defeating Nazi Germany!

