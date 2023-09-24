Create New Account
Rare Video: Padre Pio Scolds Faithful For Lack of Silence in Church Before The Blessed Sacrament!
High Hopes
2796 Subscribers
42 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Sep 24, 2023


Rare Video shows Padre Pio scolding the faithful for talking before mass. This has caused considerable controversy on social media, with some claiming it was too harsh.


Music: 'Permafrost' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNXUMxxGGkw

Keywords
christianchurchcatholicsaintpadre pioblessed sacramenthouse of prayermother and refugelack of silencescold

