Romanian Member of European Parliament CristianTerhes Grilled Moderna

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jkqe104
09/06/2022 Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes grilled Moderna and Pfizer officials to their faces over secretive Covid contracts: Why are you pushing the liabilities on the state and on the people who received these vaccines and might have adverse effects, while you get all the profits?