Romanian Member of European Parliament CristianTerhes Grilled Moderna

09/06/2022 Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes grilled Moderna and Pfizer officials to their faces over secretive Covid contracts: Why are you pushing the liabilities on the state and on the people who received these vaccines and might have adverse effects, while you get all the profits?
