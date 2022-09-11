Create New Account
Romanian Member of European Parliament CristianTerhes Grilled Moderna
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1jkqe104

09/06/2022 Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes grilled Moderna and Pfizer officials to their faces over secretive Covid contracts: Why are you pushing the liabilities on the state and on the people who received these vaccines and might have adverse effects, while you get all the profits?

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

