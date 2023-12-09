Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How deep is the medical corruption? What can be done?
channel image
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
1 Subscribers
38 views
Published 13 hours ago

Don Downs was the husband of Brenda Downs and father of Melissa Atkins, Cara Bookman, and Joseph Downs. He and Brenda have 4 grandchildren and built a beautiful and loving family together for 42 years. Don is the pastor of a small non-denominational church in Ohio. He has been in ministry for 26 years. Don has a heart for young people and ministers in local youth detention centers. After the loss of his wife due to the covid protocols, he has devoted time to freeing himself of a gag order issued by Ohio Health and exposing corruption in the hospitals and courts.


You can help by going to this link: : https://www.givesendgo.com/brendasbattle21


*************


Links for this episode:


Flash The Sloth Laughing Scene - ZOOTOPIA (2016) Movie Clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aUC1VZQE1E


She Died After Being Refused Ivermectin. Now, Her Family Is Speaking Out https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/she-died-after-being-refused-ivermectin-now-her-family-is-speaking-out-5521322


#159 🐂 Leviticus 1-5, Offerings To God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjpgm_aOljM


Amnesty slide 2 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ek9eqk1s4kyudltork2ct/7-Amnesty-slide-2.pdf?rlkey=w45yf3ufdl77lwvone6jnttk7&dl=0


Satan's Choices https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p4ai3zb28kz3ecc5ouo2v/8-Satan-s-choices.pdf?rlkey=42micqrswbye1b11zzghi9b09&dl=0


****************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
medical murderdon downsbrenda downs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket