FOIA REVEALS: $11 Million to Bribe OB-GYNs to Lie to Moms About Safety of MRNA-Vaccines
Published 15 hours ago

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://dailyclout.io/shocking-foia-results-11-million-to-bribe-ob-gyns-to-lie-to-moms-about-safety-of-mrna-vaccines/

Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews Dr. James Thorp. Dr. Thorp reveals FOIA results: $11 million to bribe OB-GYNs to lie to moms about often-abortifacient MRNA injections.

