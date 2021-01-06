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Guess Who is Living Through The Biggest Psy-Op In The History of Mankind.
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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1005 views • January 06, 2021
Visit the Crypto Vigilante: https://cryptovigilante.io

Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book

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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1345913395430780935

Nurses all falling sick from the vax: https://twitter.com/sallyKP/status/1345762987764813825/photo/1

I READ THIS BOOK BILL GATES TOLD ME TO - An0maly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/z_5roxNcUik

There were six people in a house in Gatineau, Canada. A neighbour snitched. Police went in, Gestapo style. Assaulting citizens: https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1345409909932888064

The guy in the plastic gloves and a surgical mask at least has a t-shirt that is true, it says "I have issues". Yep, holy cow... mind controlled, stockholm syndrome and hyperchondria are just a few I can quickly diagnose!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1345957464349540352

Im in Tanzania where C19 testing was stopped last May due to goat and Paw Paw testing positive. This was a NYE party on Zanzibar.: https://twitter.com/AlanAprich/status/1346392455474802694

Lockdowns are for the tax slaves, not the apparatchik (Governor of West Virginia’s NYE Party): https://twitter.com/IhlenfeldWV/status/1345204743182954497

London's 2021 fireworks: https://youtu.be/MpJIg_3DnLk

Boston University requiring basketball teams to wear masks in games: https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1346581804220882944

Fake Mask:
https://fakemaskusa.com/

Me walking right on in maskless like I don't see it…: https://twitter.com/Duke_Lucas_/status/1345029666076295168

WHO chief scientist States that none of the current vax are likely to prevent disease transmission. AKA they do NOT stop the spread of SarsCov2: https://twitter.com/DrMadej/status/1344457621764497408
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freedomlibertycovid19
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