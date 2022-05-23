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Removed by NBCNews! the Video that Terrified the Internet!
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655 views • May 23, 2022
This video absolutely proves our leaders are inhuman. The Empire of David is the only government in the world willing to name it and stand up against the inhuman enemies of humanity. Become a citizen of the Worldwide and Everlasting Kingdom and Empire of David, join here https://kingdomofdavid.org/citizenship/
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