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Mayday! Mayday! [MUST WATCH NOW!]
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53 views • February 16, 2020
We are in a state of emergency in the world, the end is here, and all things are falling into place just as the Bible says it would.. Are you still comfortably numb, ignoring all the warning signs? You have the freedom to choose eternal life through Yahushua HaMashiach, but you must act now. Repent and seek Yahushua with all of your heart NOW!
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