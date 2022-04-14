American Cyberstar Call for Stopping the Inhumanity Lockdown by Chinese Government

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04/12/2022 American cyberstar calls for stopping the inhumanity lockdown by the Chinese government. Isabel Brown: Interestingly, only about 800 of them are actually symptomatic in this city of nearly 30 million people. Nevertheless, the government has everyone on complete lockdown. This is a massive violation of human rights.