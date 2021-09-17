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36121 Covid Jab Fatalities and Database Tutorial
theDTrain
theDTrain
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80 views • September 17, 2021
Coronavirus vaccine - weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
VAERS COVID Vaccine Mortality Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
EudraVigilance European Database
https://www.adrreports.eu/en/search_subst.html#
HOW TO USE THE VAERS DATABASE & SEPTEMBER 3 UPDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hi6wcmhCqoHZ/
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