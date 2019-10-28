NATIONAL RELIGOUS BROADCASTERS VOICE MAIL HACKED NOT NATIONAL NEWS?

WATCH I need a MINIMUM of 156 Views to upgrade channel: SHORT VIDEO OF CALLER ID BEING HACKED on a Sunday Morning. I found out on Monday when I called them COMCAST Voicemail for the entire organization had been hacked. I had left a voice mail way back in January because I was attempting to join with their webpage and could not get it to work. SO this said to me their CONTENT had been hacked since then as I never heard back until June 9th . The Caller ID also showed a call from early in the morning that was not there the previous morning, The younger guy receptionist understood the situation immediately and gave me the C.O.O's number & while I was talking to him a SYSTEM WIDE alert went out saying they were working with COMCAST to fix the hack !! TV 10 Phone issues are LEGENDARY I tried to alert people up to 22 years ago PRE-911 when I eventually realized what was happening later called "HOT MIC" (details are somewhat in the #ANTcatalog of the Snowden leaks .) Look for other videos on such in my very few uploads here AND on youtube.com/tv10morehead at least until I get fully deplatformed ? I have a great case for TORTS over the years locking up our fax line and later the main line with HOT MIC audio from the #VoluntaryAnkleBracelets that are #FaclitatingTheInnerFIVEyearOld of the Igen crowd sucked into the #ConstructiveFraudThatIsTheInternet Without much of a clue how they are being manipulated GOOGle has lost it's Goo THANKS ZACK VORHIES and project VERITAS and the Facebook whilstleblower ! ! ! Us TIN FOIL HATS got credibility for our screen shots. I have over 34megabytes of the #Deboost tactics of fakebook and screwgle. Your files can be altered too duh. Not just vanish, had that happen too.