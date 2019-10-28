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NATIONAL RELIGOUS BROADCASTERS VOICE MAIL HACKED NOT NATIONAL NEWS?
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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18 views • October 28, 2019
WATCH I need a MINIMUM of 156 Views to upgrade channel: SHORT VIDEO OF CALLER ID BEING HACKED on a Sunday Morning. I found out on Monday when I called them COMCAST Voicemail for the entire organization had been hacked. I had left a voice mail way back in January because I was attempting to join with their webpage and could not get it to work. SO this said to me their CONTENT had been hacked since then as I never heard back until June 9th . The Caller ID also showed a call from early in the morning that was not there the previous morning, The younger guy receptionist understood the situation immediately and gave me the C.O.O's number & while I was talking to him a SYSTEM WIDE alert went out saying they were working with COMCAST to fix the hack !! TV 10 Phone issues are LEGENDARY I tried to alert people up to 22 years ago PRE-911 when I eventually realized what was happening later called "HOT MIC" (details are somewhat in the #ANTcatalog of the Snowden leaks .) Look for other videos on such in my very few uploads here AND on youtube.com/tv10morehead at least until I get fully deplatformed ? I have a great case for TORTS over the years locking up our fax line and later the main line with HOT MIC audio from the #VoluntaryAnkleBracelets that are #FaclitatingTheInnerFIVEyearOld of the Igen crowd sucked into the #ConstructiveFraudThatIsTheInternet Without much of a clue how they are being manipulated GOOGle has lost it's Goo THANKS ZACK VORHIES and project VERITAS and the Facebook whilstleblower ! ! ! Us TIN FOIL HATS got credibility for our screen shots. I have over 34megabytes of the #Deboost tactics of fakebook and screwgle. Your files can be altered too duh. Not just vanish, had that happen too.
Keywords
newscell phonessnowdensocial engineeringphonessocial credit scoreshadowbanhackingkentuckyhot micsoft killelection hackingmedia manipulationinternet securityvoicemailantcatalogartifiical intelligencedownranktv10moreheadtv 10 morehead
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy