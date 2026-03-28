Why Islam Hates America

Why The Muslims hate The United States / Music by Send Rain





When I joined the military in 1972 some of the schools I went to had Iranian Solders in attendance. We backed The Shaw of Iran? Weapons.





9/11 response, war on terror, 697.000 troops in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, Holy Ground, unforgivable?





Protector of Israel, 5-7 billion in foreign aid, weapons, access to technology?





Meddling in Middle Eastern affairs? Iraq, Afghanistan?





Our prosperity, arrogance, and pride? Hollywood, and we have zero morals?





The LORD had said unto Abram,





Gen 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curse thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.





This is the main reason The United States still standing?







