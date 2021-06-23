© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is Cleveland Installing 5G Towers Around School Yards? We Need To Revisit Harvard Professor Charles Lieber's Arrest
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • June 23, 2021
My good friend Carmen from Clevelandosaurus recently noticed in his home town of Cleveland just how many new 5G towers were being placed throughout his 'hood' and he made a five minute video showing us that the city is putting the new high frequency transmitters right in the area of school yards. What is with that? It is also time to revisit the highly curious arrest of Harvard scientist Charles Lieber and his connection with Wuhan, China.
Clevelandosaurus on Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Clevelandosaurus
https://patriotssoapbox.com/opinion/dr-strangelove-the-curious-case-of-charles-lieber/
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/28/politics/harvard-professor-chinese-nationals-arrest-espionage/index.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Clevelandosaurus on Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Clevelandosaurus
https://patriotssoapbox.com/opinion/dr-strangelove-the-curious-case-of-charles-lieber/
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=60567
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/28/politics/harvard-professor-chinese-nationals-arrest-espionage/index.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.