How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Rana, Teacher.

Video Transcript

My name is Rana and I’m a teacher.

When people would get angry at me I would automatically just start crying and not be able to handle it.

Not even something that I did, about something like someone I’m working with did. Just anger - I would just start crying.

After reading Dianetics I understand why people get angry so I can look at it and be like, "Okay," and I don’t cry anymore and I can just handle the situation that’s in front of me.





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