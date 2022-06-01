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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Rana, Teacher.
Video Transcript
My name is Rana and I’m a teacher.
When people would get angry at me I would automatically just start crying and not be able to handle it.
Not even something that I did, about something like someone I’m working with did. Just anger - I would just start crying.
After reading Dianetics I understand why people get angry so I can look at it and be like, "Okay," and I don’t cry anymore and I can just handle the situation that’s in front of me.
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