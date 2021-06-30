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Baptism For The Remission Of Sins - The Holy Ghost
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20 views • June 30, 2021
Make the U Turn back to the Beginning - The Pre-existence. It's there that you will find Peace. That is The Way that brings you life. You learn the Truth about who we are, where we come from, and why we are here...And then you let go of that person that you once were, with Godly sorrow, fear and trembling, and start walking the Straight and Narrow through the Door. It is true repentance with understanding that brings His Spirit, nothing less. Seeing as you would call it... Is only understanding the Truth, not knowing The Way. Two steps, with two different significances. I thought I had His Spirit after coming to the understanding of what Kleck teaches. Well, I wasn't entirely correct. As so many of us still are. I never went through the Door, I didn't understand all of what Jesus' mission was all about. I didn't understand all of His Words. Life comes by every Word that proceeds out of the mouth of GOD. Not only portions, and halves of verses... not revealing or understanding the rest in context. Watch the playlist. All of the answers are in there, to the best of my ability. The choice is up to you. And as always, ALL GLORY TO THE LORD GOD! Every good and perfect gift comes from Him, and to take credit for any of it is foolishness.
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
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**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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