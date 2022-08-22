NWO is tracking each Coronavirus vaccinated person's location & body functions using vaccine nanobot

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils, who are eating thousands of children and drinking their adrenochrome blood, are using their “fallen angel demon-possessed” AI black goo nanobots inside the COVID19 fake Coronavirus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine to track every single human's location and body functions, as discovered by a Russian hacker of the government sites. They are hooked up to their Elon Musk 42,000 satellites neuralink hive-mind Borg system when 5G frequency is activated. The fallen angels fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ AI black goo graphene oxide nanobots blood clot biostructures self-assemble into a sentient life form inside the vaccinated person’s body by harvesting conductive metals from their blood. It is like the parable of a thief that comes into your home and uses your wife and daughters to create his harem. The fallen angels fake alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO globalist elites’ AI black goo nanobot graphene oxide in the women’s menstrual sanitary napkins become activated and emit energy so that light bulbs light up when they become wet. End of transmission…





What happened to the Asian dragon Korean teacher, who was kind and favored me and became friends with me? Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel devils did not like that so they manipulated his thoughts and emotions to make a mistake, and he got fired, and they kicked him out. I have never seen him, again. The summer vacation children’s program was part of his college teaching license certification internship, so I suppose he never got his teaching license, and he went into some other profession since he would not be able to teach in any school without a teaching license. They used his sin nature to destroy his career, too. We do not battle against flesh and blood, but against every principality and ruler and dominion and authority (fallen angel devils’ ranks) in the spiritual realm, and they try to use our sin natures against us by manipulating our thoughts and emotions. However, God’s Holy Spirit is greater, and God’s grace is greater than all of them combined. God will backfire everything they do back upon them, and destroy them. They do not fight against man, but they fight against our God. If we were afraid of getting psychic panic attacks in our jobs and making a fool of ourselves and God in front of all the heathens and our enemies, and losing all our reputation pride like the pastors in churches, then we would not be following God and fighting for him and his people and his honor, but instead, we would be making lots of money as pastors somewhere and going on resort vacations and retired comfortably. We would not be serving God and his people and the 6 billion humans in anonymous humility every day considering ourselves as servants of everyone, amidst rain snow blizzard storm and CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms, but instead, we would be saying Pastor JD Farag sermon jokes all the time to gain popularity and fame, and preaching Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s teachings every week of the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors to gain billions of dollars of donations and stolen tithes. If you want to make billions of dollars and have your reputation pride be popular, then become a pastor, and if you want to lose everything for Christ and be persecuted and all your jobs & career destroyed, then be a real Christian. You choose.





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