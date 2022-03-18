Cancel This

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318 views • March 18, 2022
Something Is Happening In America
* Libs are savaging the NYT: retract or you’re canceled!
* Telling the truth has become the most dangerous thing you can do in the U.S.
* If you tell the truth, you could lose everything.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301135081001
* Libs are savaging the NYT: retract or you’re canceled!
* Telling the truth has become the most dangerous thing you can do in the U.S.
* If you tell the truth, you could lose everything.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 18 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301135081001
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