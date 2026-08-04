My fantasy life, I hope you enjoy my amusing creations :)



Caveman

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing





My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, original lyrics, and AI voice/music







Verse

I'm packing up, and leaving this town



The skies are grey, the water is brown



The food is toxic, the taxes are high



I want to go where there's still, blue in the sky





Chorus



I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner



A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered



No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI



Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I



Maybe find a like minded clan,



oh I think I want to be a caveman







Verse

I want to find, someplace green



A place unplugged, a place unseen



I want to raise livestock, and grow my own food



And live like nature, intended us to





Chorus



I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner



A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered



No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI



Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I



Maybe find a like minded clan,



oh I think I want to be a caveman



Bridge

I'll spend my days growing vegetables, and growing sprouts for feed

And in the afternoon catch a trout, in the clear mountain stream

No phones a ringing, no garbage on tv

Yes I think, this could be, the perfect life for me



Chorus



I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner



A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered



No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI



Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I



Maybe find a like minded clan,



oh I think I want to be a caveman



oh I think I want to be a caveman