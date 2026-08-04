BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Caveman - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • Yesterday

My fantasy life, I hope you enjoy my amusing creations :) 

Caveman
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing


My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, original lyrics, and AI voice/music



Verse
I'm packing up, and leaving this town

The skies are grey, the water is brown

The food is toxic, the taxes are high

I want to go where there's still, blue in the sky


Chorus

I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner

A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered

No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI

Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I

Maybe find a like minded clan, 

oh I think I want to be a caveman



Verse
I want to find, someplace green

A place unplugged, a place unseen

I want to raise livestock, and grow my own food

And live like nature, intended us to


Chorus

I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner

A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered

No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI

Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I

Maybe find a like minded clan, 

oh I think I want to be a caveman

Bridge
I'll spend my days growing vegetables, and growing sprouts for feed
And in the afternoon catch a trout, in the clear mountain stream
No phones a ringing, no garbage on tv
Yes I think, this could be, the perfect life for me

Chorus

I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner

A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered

No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI

Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I

Maybe find a like minded clan, 

oh I think I want to be a caveman

oh I think I want to be a caveman

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingfarmingoffgridcountryfishing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dow Surges 900 Points, S&#038;P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Dow Surges 900 Points, S&P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Edison Reed
Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Edison Reed
ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

Douglas Harrington
If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

Mike Adams
Report: Pentagon Seeks &#8220;Creative&#8221; and &#8220;Unconventional&#8221; Ways to Pressure Iran

Report: Pentagon Seeks “Creative” and “Unconventional” Ways to Pressure Iran

Garrison Vance
Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy