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My fantasy life, I hope you enjoy my amusing creations :)
Caveman
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, original lyrics, and AI voice/music
Verse
I'm packing up, and leaving this town
The skies are grey, the water is brown
The food is toxic, the taxes are high
I want to go where there's still, blue in the sky
Chorus
I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner
A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered
No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI
Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I
Maybe find a like minded clan,
oh I think I want to be a caveman
Verse
I want to find, someplace green
A place unplugged, a place unseen
I want to raise livestock, and grow my own food
And live like nature, intended us to
Chorus
I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner
A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered
No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI
Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I
Maybe find a like minded clan,
oh I think I want to be a caveman
Bridge
I'll spend my days growing vegetables, and growing sprouts for feed
And in the afternoon catch a trout, in the clear mountain stream
No phones a ringing, no garbage on tv
Yes I think, this could be, the perfect life for me
Chorus
I want to hunt and gather, Breakfast lunch and dinner
A mountain stream for water, and live free and untethered
No mortgage, no bills, no internet, no AI
Just my animals, my dog, my cat, and I
Maybe find a like minded clan,
oh I think I want to be a caveman
oh I think I want to be a caveman