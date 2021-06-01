WE MADE A BIG MISTAKE - WE DIDN’T REALISE IT UNTIL NOW

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Dr Byram Bridle, Professor of Viral Immunolog: The spike protein in the covid vaccines is a very dangerous toxin. This 7 minute video can save your life, your childrens’ lives and your grandchildren’s lives.