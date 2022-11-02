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Early Warning: This Movie From 1981 Predicts The Current World Perfectly
[I tried uploading this to youtube, they denied it due to copyright claim....figures, then my power went out, just a coincidence...I'm sure, oh ya by the way, the entire movie is on youtube, for free] 👀
Here is my youtube channel [help me get to 1,000 subscribers, I've done it many times before]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jnlGm_4PlpJ9sQxFER4TQ/
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Jesus: The Antichrist, will impose the compulsory use of the microchip
[Millions of chips to mark humanity are already awaiting distribution in the nations at the end of the war]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/jesus-the-antichrist-will-impose-the-compulsory-use-of-the-microchip/