This was planned a long time ago! Can you still not see?

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1 Corinthians 15:1-4

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:



Hebrews 9:22

“And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.”



Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.



Romans 5:9 - Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.



Ephesians 1:7 - In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;



Romans 6:23 - For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.



Romans 10:9

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”



Hebrews 13:12 - Wherefore Jesus also, that he might sanctify the people with his own blood, suffered without the gate.



Titus 3:5 - Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;