Western Standard Debate - Mailing Handguns - Sunny Hostin Afraid Of Flag

The Western Standard is hosting an Independence vs. Federalism Debate on July 9 at the Glenmore Inn & Convention Centre, bringing together two opposing perspectives on Alberta’s future within Canada.





The debate will be moderated by Fair Deal Panelist and former Calgary-Varsity MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans.





Taking the case for Alberta independence will be Western Standard Publisher, President and CEO Derek Fildebrandt, who will go head-to-head with Mount Royal University Political Science Professor Dr. Duane Bratt, who will argue in favour of federalism.





https://www.westernstandard.news/watch/watch-live-western-standard-independence-debate/74916









People Might Soon Be Able to Ship Handguns Through the Mail. Here’s Why It Matters.





USPS is set to lift a century-old ban — and experts warn the consequences could be significant.





The United States Postal Service has proposed a rule that would allow handguns to be shipped through the mail, bypassing a longstanding law prohibiting the practice. The changes were made at the urging of the Department of Justice, which concluded that the ban on mailing handguns violates the Second Amendment.





Both FedEx and UPS allow only federally licensed dealers to ship guns, and DHL prohibits the shipping of firearms altogether. So if the new rule takes effect, the Postal Service will be the only option for handgun owners seeking to mail their firearms.





https://www.thetrace.org/2026/05/usps-handgun-mailing-ban-shipping-rule/









Tennessee conductor fired after telling July 4 passengers America is greatest country, critics should ‘leave’





https://www.foxnews.com/media/tennessee-conductor-fired-after-telling-july-4-passengers-america-greatest-country-critics-should-leave









'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin laments 'I suddenly feel unsafe' in neighborhoods with American flags





Guest host Michelle Buteau and Hostin questioned what America's 250th anniversary means for Black Americans





"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin repeated her assertion from 2021 that she feels uncomfortable or unsafe while visiting neighborhoods where homes are flying the American flag.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/the-view-co-host-sunny-hostin-laments-suddenly-feel-unsafe-neighborhoods-american-flags









‘She can dish it out, but…’ Sunny Hostin whines about being called racist for promulgating her racist views





Incorrigible race-baiter Sunny Hostin of “The View” is whining that her constant bitter carping about white people has led to mean people accusing her of being a racist, unpacking her injured feelings on Monday’s edition of the popular ABC daytime gabfest.





https://www.bizpacreview.com/2022/10/11/she-can-dish-it-out-but-sunny-hostin-whines-about-being-called-racist-for-promulgating-her-racist-views-1295047/