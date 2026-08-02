Ep. 1977: Free Expression Foundation is Representing Austin Franco

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I've done a rant, narrated footnotes, and presented my commentary:
* FEF Files Complaint Against DOJ
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* FEF Files Complaint Against Department of Justice on Behalf of Austin Franco
https://freeexpressionfoundati...
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