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“HYPOCRITE OF THE WEEK”
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312 views • February 18, 2021
“HYPOCRITE OF THE WEEK”
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the new king of censorship, yet this week Project Veritas released a video from 2020 of Zuckerberg questioning the long term effects of the vaccine, in direct opposition to his company’s policy. Why aren’t the billions of users on his own platform also allowed to question the safety of the experimental vaccine?
#KingOfCensorship #MarkZuckerberg #ProjectVeritas #VaccineSafety #Hypocrite #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the new king of censorship, yet this week Project Veritas released a video from 2020 of Zuckerberg questioning the long term effects of the vaccine, in direct opposition to his company’s policy. Why aren’t the billions of users on his own platform also allowed to question the safety of the experimental vaccine?
#KingOfCensorship #MarkZuckerberg #ProjectVeritas #VaccineSafety #Hypocrite #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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