This Can Help You Use Less Fertilizer

Here’s a simple trick that can help you use LESS fertilizer in the garden!



Distinguished UC Davis professor Abhaya Dandekar shares a practical farming tip that can help you naturally enrich your soil.



According to Professor Dandekar, one way to remove fertilizer from your farming equation is to plant nitrogen fixing cover crops such as legumes. 🥜



Professor Dandekar recommends for farmers and gardeners to practice crop rotations for OPTIMAL results. 🌱



Do you agree with this farming tip? Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments!



