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Let the Competition Eliminate Themselves
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13 views • March 05, 2020
“Let the competition eliminate themselves.” - Randy “Macho Man” Savage.
Don’t worry about what someone else is doing, saying or thinking. Worry about you, worry about what you can control. Put forth your best effort and give the best of you every day and in time, the competition will eliminate themselves.
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Don’t worry about what someone else is doing, saying or thinking. Worry about you, worry about what you can control. Put forth your best effort and give the best of you every day and in time, the competition will eliminate themselves.
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
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