What is A Christian ✝️ To prayer in this horrible situation? A military attack on a hospital should be overwhelmingly resoundingly were announced by the world

A Christian prayer for our Brother and Sisters in #JESUS OUR #Palestinian #Christian Brother and Sisters in #JESUS CHRIST OUR #LORD What do you pray in this horrible situation?? Watch this video for a realistic understanding of what the Zionist did to a Christian hospital! A military attack on a hospital should be overwhelmingly resoundingly were announced by the world and if you’re a Christian and you condone it, you’re not a Christian by the way✅✝️ innocent blood is on your hand's. If you condone YES the blood of those children are on you and your children and your children’s children and your country 🩸

