PREPPER BREAKFAST 🍓Strawberry Waffles 🧇: Crispy, Golden, and just $0.50!

Why spend $10 a person on waffles when you can make golden, fluffy, strawberry Belgian waffles at home for just $0.50 a serving—using only pantry staples? 🧇💸

Hey, it’s MJ from LoadedPotato.org, your refrigerator eliminator, here to show you one of my favorite breakfast hacks that’s not only cheap, but quick, and insanely delicious! 😋 These waffles are crispy on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside, and bursting with sweet strawberry flavor in every bite. 🍓 You’re going to ditch those overpriced diners and make these at home in no time. 👋🍽️

🍴 Here's what makes this hack a game-changer:

💸 Just $0.50 a serving – super budget-friendly for big families!









🏠 Only pantry staples: pancake mix, water, powdered butter, and strawberry jam. That’s it! 🍞









🔥 Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and sweet strawberry jam melting in every bite. 🍓💖









🥳 Perfect for feeding a crowd—scale the recipe from 1 to 20+ people with a click! (Thanks, Auto Grocery Calculator!) 🎉









You don't even need to open your fridge for this recipe! 🙅‍♀️ I’ll walk you through mixing the batter, getting that golden cook in your waffle iron, and whipping up a creamy butter topping—all without any fridge stress. 🚫❄️ And trust me, with four teenagers in the house, restaurant breakfasts just aren't in the budget. But these waffles? They're perfect for busy mornings and lazy weekends! 🌞🥞

Want to make meal planning easy? 🛒💡 Head to LoadedPotato.org to use my Auto Grocery Calculator—it helps you plan and stock your pantry with meals like this one, whether you're feeding a small family or prepping for 10 years. 😱 Plus, it’s totally free!

Ready to level up your breakfast game? Check out the full recipe now and start making these delicious, affordable waffles today! 🍓🧇 Want more quick, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients? Head to LoadedPotato.org for meal plans, grocery lists, and tons of other easy meal hacks! 🏃‍♀️💨

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/strawberry-waffles

