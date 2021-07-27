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Things That Keep Dr. Fraudci Up At Night: It’s Complicated!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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113 views • July 27, 2021
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Intro video: Tyson James - I'll Pass (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJncd4n9Po8

COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM DIRECTOR ADMITS INJECTION DESTROYS IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMzBIa30x2ar/

Floatingman Liberland 2021: https://youtu.be/EY0zBcKOFg4

Fauci Says New Mask Guidelines For Vaccinated Americans Under "Active Consideration" Amid Delta Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-says-new-mask-guidelines-vaccinated-americans-under-active-consideration-amid-delta?ao_status=passthrough

Olympics Athletes must wear masks at Games apart from podium moment: https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/masks-medal-ceremonies-a-must-have-ioc-spokesman-2021-07-25/

I don’t wear a mask because they work: https://twitter.com/dergigi/status/1418997008594051082

Fauci interview with Ian Bremmer on 25 November 2019, only weeks before the "pandemic" was rolled out - you couldn't make it up!: https://www.gzeromedia.com/worried-sick

Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits: https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/fauci-wants-to-make-vaccines-for-the-next-pandemic-before-it-hits/19789478/

2013 Fauci talking about gain of function: https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1417668993968754695

Later, Fauci pushed back against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogan after he repeatedly denied that the NIH was funding 'gain-of-function' research in Wuhan, China: https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1418668900686893058

NHS Framework Agreement for the supply of Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) for the NHS in England: https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/bbec3a9a-168a-46c5-a71d-990c2a8a8212?origin=SearchResults&;p=1

NSW Covid Update: All But One Are Vaccinated! https://t.me/c/1264095585/15583

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd's COVID-19 press conference on 24 July 2021: https://www.health.gov.au/news/deputy-chief-medical-officer-professor-michael-kidds-covid-19-press-conference-on-24-july-2021

Outro vid: Know When To HODL - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/Fu6UWJChtp8
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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