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Things That Keep Dr. Fraudci Up At Night: It’s Complicated!
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113 views • July 27, 2021
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Intro video: Tyson James - I'll Pass (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJncd4n9Po8
COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM DIRECTOR ADMITS INJECTION DESTROYS IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMzBIa30x2ar/
Floatingman Liberland 2021: https://youtu.be/EY0zBcKOFg4
Fauci Says New Mask Guidelines For Vaccinated Americans Under "Active Consideration" Amid Delta Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-says-new-mask-guidelines-vaccinated-americans-under-active-consideration-amid-delta?ao_status=passthrough
Olympics Athletes must wear masks at Games apart from podium moment: https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/masks-medal-ceremonies-a-must-have-ioc-spokesman-2021-07-25/
I don’t wear a mask because they work: https://twitter.com/dergigi/status/1418997008594051082
Fauci interview with Ian Bremmer on 25 November 2019, only weeks before the "pandemic" was rolled out - you couldn't make it up!: https://www.gzeromedia.com/worried-sick
Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits: https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/fauci-wants-to-make-vaccines-for-the-next-pandemic-before-it-hits/19789478/
2013 Fauci talking about gain of function: https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1417668993968754695
Later, Fauci pushed back against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogan after he repeatedly denied that the NIH was funding 'gain-of-function' research in Wuhan, China: https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1418668900686893058
NHS Framework Agreement for the supply of Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) for the NHS in England: https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/bbec3a9a-168a-46c5-a71d-990c2a8a8212?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
NSW Covid Update: All But One Are Vaccinated! https://t.me/c/1264095585/15583
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd's COVID-19 press conference on 24 July 2021: https://www.health.gov.au/news/deputy-chief-medical-officer-professor-michael-kidds-covid-19-press-conference-on-24-july-2021
Outro vid: Know When To HODL - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/Fu6UWJChtp8
Liberland Floating Man Festival Aug 8-15: https://floatingman.ll.land
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro video: Tyson James - I'll Pass (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJncd4n9Po8
COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM DIRECTOR ADMITS INJECTION DESTROYS IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMzBIa30x2ar/
Floatingman Liberland 2021: https://youtu.be/EY0zBcKOFg4
Fauci Says New Mask Guidelines For Vaccinated Americans Under "Active Consideration" Amid Delta Outbreak: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-says-new-mask-guidelines-vaccinated-americans-under-active-consideration-amid-delta?ao_status=passthrough
Olympics Athletes must wear masks at Games apart from podium moment: https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/masks-medal-ceremonies-a-must-have-ioc-spokesman-2021-07-25/
I don’t wear a mask because they work: https://twitter.com/dergigi/status/1418997008594051082
Fauci interview with Ian Bremmer on 25 November 2019, only weeks before the "pandemic" was rolled out - you couldn't make it up!: https://www.gzeromedia.com/worried-sick
Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits: https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/fauci-wants-to-make-vaccines-for-the-next-pandemic-before-it-hits/19789478/
2013 Fauci talking about gain of function: https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1417668993968754695
Later, Fauci pushed back against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogan after he repeatedly denied that the NIH was funding 'gain-of-function' research in Wuhan, China: https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1418668900686893058
NHS Framework Agreement for the supply of Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) for the NHS in England: https://www.contractsfinder.service.gov.uk/notice/bbec3a9a-168a-46c5-a71d-990c2a8a8212?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
NSW Covid Update: All But One Are Vaccinated! https://t.me/c/1264095585/15583
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd's COVID-19 press conference on 24 July 2021: https://www.health.gov.au/news/deputy-chief-medical-officer-professor-michael-kidds-covid-19-press-conference-on-24-july-2021
Outro vid: Know When To HODL - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/Fu6UWJChtp8
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