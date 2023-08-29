Create New Account
MAUI, OBAMA, GA, AND TSUNAMIS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Amanda Grace Aug 16, 2023

9:01 - 12:39 Oct 2021 Vision

14:18-24:12 Hawaii

Aug 20, 2020

Nov 22, 2021

July 11, 2022

April 28, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/HhKDE7d5VzA?feature=share



Hank Kunneman Aug 20, 2023

0-4:35

5:28-5:56

6:08-8:32

8:44-10:49

https://youtu.be/EREdbmNNz-c



Julie Green Delivered Aug 21, 2023 received on Aug 13, 2023

5:42-10:58

https://rumble.com/v39yujt-live-with-julie-something-will-take-place-before-the-2024-election-that-wil.html


Tim Sheets Aug 20, 2023

7:38-21:28

38:07-49:34

https://youtu.be/2wYKP5KaHAA



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams Aug 21, 2023

1:16:57-1:20:01

Elijah to come out like a Tsunami

Those contending for our next generation.

https://rumble.com/v3a1h1f-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-72.html



Robin Bullock Church International Aug 20, 2023

1:03:15-1:10:41

1:11:38-1:11:57

1:12:27-1:13:41

1:14:06-1:18:25

https://www.youtube.com/live/WitS7FAeO08?feature=share



Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 22, 2023

1:53:25-154:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/1eOV4xENc5I?feature=share





John 1:1-14(NKJV)

Text 40509 Decrees

Tim Sheets - Psalms 91





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7



