MAUI, OBAMA, GA, AND TSUNAMIS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Amanda Grace Aug 16, 2023
9:01 - 12:39 Oct 2021 Vision
14:18-24:12 Hawaii
Aug 20, 2020
Nov 22, 2021
July 11, 2022
April 28, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/live/HhKDE7d5VzA?feature=share
Hank Kunneman Aug 20, 2023
0-4:35
5:28-5:56
6:08-8:32
8:44-10:49
https://youtu.be/EREdbmNNz-c
Julie Green Delivered Aug 21, 2023 received on Aug 13, 2023
5:42-10:58
https://rumble.com/v39yujt-live-with-julie-something-will-take-place-before-the-2024-election-that-wil.html
Tim Sheets Aug 20, 2023
7:38-21:28
38:07-49:34
https://youtu.be/2wYKP5KaHAA
Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams Aug 21, 2023
1:16:57-1:20:01
Elijah to come out like a Tsunami
Those contending for our next generation.
https://rumble.com/v3a1h1f-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-72.html
Robin Bullock Church International Aug 20, 2023
1:03:15-1:10:41
1:11:38-1:11:57
1:12:27-1:13:41
1:14:06-1:18:25
https://www.youtube.com/live/WitS7FAeO08?feature=share
Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 22, 2023
1:53:25-154:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/1eOV4xENc5I?feature=share
John 1:1-14(NKJV)
Text 40509 Decrees
Tim Sheets - Psalms 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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