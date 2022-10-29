+5M Illegals Under [Bidan]

Broken Border: Let Them In!
* Latest border crossing statistics will shock you.
* Dems refuse to talk about border security.
* Analysis: 5.5M new ‘immigrants’ since [Bidan] took office.
* Record number of illegals crossed into the U.S. this fiscal year.
* Border Patrol seizes billions of lethal doses of fentanyl in fiscal year 2022.
* It’s time for incapable — or malevolent — Mayorkas to resign.
* Under [Bidan] more than a million got-aways have escaped Border Patrol when entering U.S.
• FAIR Analysis: 5.5M Illegal Aliens Have Crossed Our Borders Since Biden Took Office
https://www.fairus.org/press-releases/border-security/fair-analysis-55-million-illegal-aliens-have-crossed-our-borders
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2022
