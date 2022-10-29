Create New Account
+5M Illegals Under [Bidan]
Son of the Republic
Published 24 days ago

Broken Border: Let Them In!

* Latest border crossing statistics will shock you.

* Dems refuse to talk about border security.

* Analysis: 5.5M new ‘immigrants’ since [Bidan] took office.

* Record number of illegals crossed into the U.S. this fiscal year.

* Border Patrol seizes billions of lethal doses of fentanyl in fiscal year 2022.

* It’s time for incapable — or malevolent — Mayorkas to resign.

* Under [Bidan] more than a million got-aways have escaped Border Patrol when entering U.S.


• FAIR Analysis: 5.5M Illegal Aliens Have Crossed Our Borders Since Biden Took Office

https://www.fairus.org/press-releases/border-security/fair-analysis-55-million-illegal-aliens-have-crossed-our-borders


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 October 2022

human traffickingtucker carlsonborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderchild traffickingdrug crisisdrug warsex traffickingkidnappingbroken borderillegal aliendrug cartelopen bordersmugglingborder battleborder invasiondrug traffickingborder crossingalejandro mayorkasbill meluginborder surgeborder breakdowndan steinfederation for american immigration reform

