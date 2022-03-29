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Fauci Exposes COVID Vaccine Dangers - YouTube Deleted This One Already
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299 views • March 29, 2022
Before the clot shot became a viable entity, Fauci was doing more truth telling. This is a clip where he warns of the dangers of inducing antibody responses and their potential to make things worse rather than better. YouTube got rid of this one within minutes the source I got it from stated. Regardless, it does reflect a truth that disappeared once the shot became available.
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