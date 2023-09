'NYC TO DUMP 1,000'S ILLEGALS ON STREETS 9 23 2023 WARNING!

THE CIVIL WAR BETWEEN AMERICAN'S AND ILLEGALS WILL BEGIN ANYTIME NOW. 9/23/2023 1,000'S OF ILLEGALS WILL BE DUMPED INTO THE DIRTY STREETS OF NYC. TBLUE HELMETS FILL THE STREETS THE WILL DRAG AMERICANS TO FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMPS BY 2024 IN MY OPINION. HELL ON EARTH HAS ARRIVED IN AMERICA. YOU DIDN'T WAKEUP SO NOW YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONE'S WILL NOW PAY THE PRICE...HIS EVIL PLAN HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS FOR DECADES AND THE SATANIC ELITE AND OUT TRAITOR GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS EVIL CRIME. YOU'RE A FOOL IF YOU DON'T HAVE ARMED PROTECTION! A RIVER OF BLOOD WILL FLOW IN SHORT ORDER IN AMERICA. WHEN THE ILLEGALS FINALLY REALIZE THEY'VE BEEN BETRAYED THEY WILL COME AFTER YOU AND I AND OUR THINGS. THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE COLLAPSE OF AMERICA FOR REAL. WHEN THE U.N. BLUE HELMETS COME POUNDING ON YOUR DOOR IT WILL BE TOO LATE. YOU'LL BE DRAGGED TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP AND NEVER HEARD FROM AGAIN. SAY GOODBY TO REALTY BECAUSE ITS NOW GONE...