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URGENT BREAKING NEWS: Secretary of State Pompeo warns the Nation's Governors that their relationship with the CCP is a national security threat to America
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37 views • December 29, 2020
Secretary of State Pompeo delivers the Key Note Address at the National Governors' Association meeting and warns them of their (cozy) relationship they have developed with Chinese Party "friendship" organizations - one in particular: the "Chinese People's Association for Friendship and Foreign Countries". He warns them that those organizations are directly connected to the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) and that relationship impacts US foreign policy and our vital national security efforts. He also tells them that the CCP labels each one of them regarding their "financial" relationship with Communist China. That each state governor and other public officials are labelled as either "friendly", "hardliner", or "ambiguous", and that each one of them are referenced in their report by name! That those relationships have consequences for "National Security" and foreign policy for the United States because of the manner in which the CCP "works" those relationships. He expands on the CCP's use of our open system and how those activities has and can endanger our way of life. .
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Video found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqQ1A7bKLhw
Date: February 8, 2020
Article about CCP's involvement with state governor & other public officials: https://conservativedailypost.com/these-u-s-governors-are-named-on-chinese-communist-party-membership-list/
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Video found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqQ1A7bKLhw
Date: February 8, 2020
Article about CCP's involvement with state governor & other public officials: https://conservativedailypost.com/these-u-s-governors-are-named-on-chinese-communist-party-membership-list/
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