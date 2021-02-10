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2020 - another boom year for Russian agriculture
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101 views • February 10, 2021
2020 was another boom year for Russian agricultural commodity and finished food product exports.
Russia exported $29.5 bln worth of food for the whole of 2020 and the first 10 days of the year compared to $24.6 bln for the same period of the last year.
Russia produced 5.5 mln tons of pork, 9%+ to the previous years’ results.
Russia is making the world sweeter. We exported 656,000 tons of confectionery products, exports grew by 11% in tons compared to 2019 and were worth $1.3 bln.
The world is awash in Russian mayo: $121 worth of it was exported last year.
Impressive results. Russian agriculture is booming despite sanctions, covid and the world-wide recession.
Russia exported $29.5 bln worth of food for the whole of 2020 and the first 10 days of the year compared to $24.6 bln for the same period of the last year.
Russia produced 5.5 mln tons of pork, 9%+ to the previous years’ results.
Russia is making the world sweeter. We exported 656,000 tons of confectionery products, exports grew by 11% in tons compared to 2019 and were worth $1.3 bln.
The world is awash in Russian mayo: $121 worth of it was exported last year.
Impressive results. Russian agriculture is booming despite sanctions, covid and the world-wide recession.
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