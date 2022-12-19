Create New Account
A System Groomed for Corruption
In ancient times, law was associated with religion. The law-giver was someone who said (like Hammurabi in Babylonia or Moses on Sinai) that God handed him the law. In ancient India, the Brahmin priest class derived the law from their scriptures, the Vedas. They studied the laws of the universe and tried to apply those same rules to the secular realm. So law was a way of bringing Heaven down to Earth. What happens when a society abandons this concept and substitutes in its place radical secularism? What happens to the ideals that underpin law? Does this groom society for corruption?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

rule of lawten commandmentssociety and law

