A System Groomed for Corruption

In ancient times, law was associated with religion. The law-giver was someone who said (like Hammurabi in Babylonia or Moses on Sinai) that God handed him the law. In ancient India, the Brahmin priest class derived the law from their scriptures, the Vedas. They studied the laws of the universe and tried to apply those same rules to the secular realm. So law was a way of bringing Heaven down to Earth. What happens when a society abandons this concept and substitutes in its place radical secularism? What happens to the ideals that underpin law? Does this groom society for corruption?





