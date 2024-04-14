Covenants to Israel will come to fruition!

2Thess lesson #71; A study in Genesis chapters 12 into 17 teach us that Israel has a Davidic and Palestinian covenant yet to be fully fulfilled. The 2nd Advent of Christ after the Tribulation period will re-open these covenants into fruition. The true nation of Israel has a future.
