Covenants to Israel will come to fruition!
PRB Ministry
Published 14 hours ago

2Thess lesson #71; A study in Genesis chapters 12 into 17 teach us that Israel has a Davidic and Palestinian covenant yet to be fully fulfilled. The 2nd Advent of Christ after the Tribulation period will re-open these covenants into fruition. The true nation of Israel has a future. 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

