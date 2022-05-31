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“Debunking the Real 9/11 Myths: Why Popular Mechanics Can't Face Up to Reality”
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41 views • May 31, 2022
My guest is Adam Taylor. He asks us: "Did Popular Mechanics really debunk 9/11 Conspiracy theories as claimed, or did they debunk themselves?"
Popular Mechanics claims to have consulted more than 300 experts and sources in their “Debunking 9/11 Myths” hit piece but neglected to even mention the 1,600 of “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth” who were demanding a new WTC investigation at the time of their 2012 reprint?
My guest is Adam Taylor who has been an activist and researcher in the 9/11 Truth Movement since August of 2007. During his years of research, Adam primarily worked as a contributor to the site Debunking the Debunkers of the 9/11 Truth Movement (at 911debunkers.blogspot.com). He has also contributed research to sites such as Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth and ScientificMethod911.org. He has appeared on numerous online programs, such as Pump It Out Radio, 9/11 Free Fall, Tales from the Rabbit Hole, and Truth Teller’s Radio."
His work on this subject is printed at AE911Truth as a 10-part series.
He exposes the erroneous and deceptive arguments made by Popular Mechanics in its most recent edition of Debunking 9/11 Myths, published around the ten-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
Taylor writes, “Popular Mechanics has been the primary cheerleader in the mainstream media in defense of the NIST reports ever since its book, Debunking 9/11 Myths: Why Conspiracy Theories Can’t Stand Up To the Facts, was published in 2006.” Many years later, the books and articles by Popular Mechanics continue to be frequently cited by members of the media as the definitive refutation of the controlled demolition hypothesis.
Adam Taylor’s dismantling of Debunking 9/11 Myths should be required reading for anyone who tries to hold up Popular Mechanics as an authoritative source on the cause of the World Trade Center destruction.
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #adamtaylor
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Popular Mechanics claims to have consulted more than 300 experts and sources in their “Debunking 9/11 Myths” hit piece but neglected to even mention the 1,600 of “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth” who were demanding a new WTC investigation at the time of their 2012 reprint?
My guest is Adam Taylor who has been an activist and researcher in the 9/11 Truth Movement since August of 2007. During his years of research, Adam primarily worked as a contributor to the site Debunking the Debunkers of the 9/11 Truth Movement (at 911debunkers.blogspot.com). He has also contributed research to sites such as Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth and ScientificMethod911.org. He has appeared on numerous online programs, such as Pump It Out Radio, 9/11 Free Fall, Tales from the Rabbit Hole, and Truth Teller’s Radio."
His work on this subject is printed at AE911Truth as a 10-part series.
He exposes the erroneous and deceptive arguments made by Popular Mechanics in its most recent edition of Debunking 9/11 Myths, published around the ten-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
Taylor writes, “Popular Mechanics has been the primary cheerleader in the mainstream media in defense of the NIST reports ever since its book, Debunking 9/11 Myths: Why Conspiracy Theories Can’t Stand Up To the Facts, was published in 2006.” Many years later, the books and articles by Popular Mechanics continue to be frequently cited by members of the media as the definitive refutation of the controlled demolition hypothesis.
Adam Taylor’s dismantling of Debunking 9/11 Myths should be required reading for anyone who tries to hold up Popular Mechanics as an authoritative source on the cause of the World Trade Center destruction.
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #adamtaylor
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