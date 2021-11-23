Sailing To Pakleni, Korčula & Šćedro Part 2 - Ep 19 Sailing With Thankfulness

The second in a 2 part series sailing to and exploring the Pakleni Islands, Korčula and Šćedro in Croatia. This was a big first for us sailing on our own in 20+ knots of wind. Exciting, picturesque and exhilarating. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

Also see; https://www.sailingwiththankfulness.com/sailing-to-pakleni-korcula-scedro-part-1-ep-17

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

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=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

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=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com, https://www.pixabay.com