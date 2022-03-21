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Fauci Unmasked Episode 2 - Concocting A Crisis
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105 views • March 21, 2022
Fauci Unmasked Episode 2 - Concocting A Crisis
https://rumble.com/vxzna7-fauci-unmasked-episode-2-concocting-a-crisis.html
Fauci Unmasked Episode 2 - Concocting A Crisis
Anthrax. Bird Flu. H1N1. Zika. Gain-of-Function. What do they all have in common? The crippling incompetence of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Michael Knowles shines a light on the world’s leading infectious disease “expert” and reveals just how ineffectively he handled the crises of our times.
https://www.dailywire.com/episode/2-concocting-a-crisis
https://rumble.com/vxzna7-fauci-unmasked-episode-2-concocting-a-crisis.html
Fauci Unmasked Episode 2 - Concocting A Crisis
Anthrax. Bird Flu. H1N1. Zika. Gain-of-Function. What do they all have in common? The crippling incompetence of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Michael Knowles shines a light on the world’s leading infectious disease “expert” and reveals just how ineffectively he handled the crises of our times.
https://www.dailywire.com/episode/2-concocting-a-crisis
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