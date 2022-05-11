Maneuvring Thru The Matrix - A Mystik Hip Hop Journey ((432))

A wise man once said: Be the glitch you wish to see in the matrix.. take it back to the basics, to mentalism- break outta the mental prison and master yourself like that’s why you were born to be livin’.. but that ain’t the only reason we're given- however, it's your choice with what you do with your life.. ever asked if it's for the highest good?



This mix is not all about physical maneuvers- far from it.. the emotional intelligence, intuition, mentality, spiritual compass- best calibrated to cosmic law..



we're gettin' alil cyber punkish with this one in regards to the quadruply, which should've stayed as a triology that completed the trinity.. Always bringing that abstract hip hop and plenty of conscious lyrics to inspire spirits.. some of it'll kinda harken to those



You’ll need more than just your third eye to manuver thru this reality.. unscathed? Ha, highly unlikely, especially if you’re spirited.. even those on the highest path have most likely had some kind of hardship in their life.. this mix is kinda about rolling with the punches, but also being able to rise above adversity or avoid it all together with either cunning intelligence or spiritual discernment and foreseeing/ jedi mind skillz..



what’s the deal with neo anyway? Neo means one of course, like thee one.. as in there’s only a single human being that could’ve broken the matrix code and become more powerful than any agent.. why can’t nearly everybody have the capacity to do the same? Of course this is just a movie plot line about neo being the singular anomaly to the architect's algorithms, altho the allegories and foreshadowing are off the charts on so many levels in this movie series..



peep mark passio’s decryption of the matrix quadruply.. Brendon Martin released a similar presentation as well. It’ll blow your lid with esoteric & spiritual insight to say the least..



going over how this mix would play out, i found it too easy to fall too much into the movie matrix lore with all the grandioso fight scenes, dystopian displacement and simulated AI reality, but i had to throw some references in there among other appropriate themes.. pretty satisfied with this overall after shifting so many sounds in this project.. I know i'm missing some perfect matrix inspired tracks that are out there, i just haven't taken the time to search for music outside of what i currently have in my possession.. i have boughten a few dozen albums in recent times and have found some great gems from some artists i'm new to and others i should've incorporated more than before, which has given me some motivation and ideas for future works, so stay tuned and check out these mixes on other platforms since youtube isn't my go-to anymore, despite this channel having more subscribers than all other of my channels on other platforms combined.. the copyrights have been a big thorn on the side what i've established on whotube.. anywho, i still haven't seen the 4th matrix movie yet.. if you dig this one, check out my A.I. Decepticon Matrix video mix





◊x◊x◊x◊----TRACKLIST----◊x◊x◊x◊



Intro - Various Sound Sequences

Eyes Of Dreams - Lewis Parker

Two Face The Faceless - Kaotic Souls

Storm Chasers - Formula Abstract

Eclectic Storm - Darkleaf

Artifical intelligence - Mr Traumatik & Devilman

Return To The Woman In The Red Dress Remix - Soundrack

Disconected - The Profoun Poet

Syntax - Epedos

Central City - Formula Abstract

True Lies - Afro Classics

Program - Disflex6

Rousseau - CYNE

Deep Thought - Scienz of Life ft.

Mass Elements - Gel Roc ft. Aceyalone

Momentum - The CUF

Emerge - Lateef & Life Savas

The Days Grow Long - Montags Dust ft. DJ Werd & The Merovingian

Can't Catch Me - G & E

Listen - Emphasize & Edgar Isreal

Galloping Through Galaxiez - Ultraman ft.

Eternally Rise - Elevated Elements

Glitched ass Malfunctions in The Matrix - Various

Death Trap - Mr Traumatik

Pitfall - Jedi Knights Circle

Free Your Mind - Tekneek Ft Amy J

Keep Your Head - The B.L.U.N.T.E.D. Crew

Mental Matrix - Crymzyn

The MArch - Aceyalone

Exhalation 2nd Stage - Baba Zumbi (R.I.P)

Legend of The Basilisk - Napolean Da Legend

Dark Days (Inner Power) - The Angel & Navigator

Peptic Relief - Westside Chemical



Arranged, mixed & produced on March 4th 2022, in Medford Oregon by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind



PEACE