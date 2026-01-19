BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Putin's traditional dip into the ice hole for Epiphany on Baptism Sunday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 2 days ago

Putin traditionally dipped into the ice hole on Epiphany

And yet, he's 73 years old!!!

About:

Happy Baptism of the Lord! (The second Sunday after Epiphany, on Sunday, January 18, 2026)

The feast of Baptism is a symbol of the strength that helps one endure, even when it seems that all strength is exhausted. In the trenches and on the front line, the need for faith that cleanses the soul and strengthens the spirit is especially acute. Baptism is a moment of inner renewal that gives the opportunity to shed the burden of doubts and fear in order to move forward.


In war, one loses many things: time, health, loved ones. But this day reminds us that there is something that cannot be destroyed — the inner light that burns, even if it is not visible through the chaos and pain. For fighters, the Baptism of the Lord becomes a symbol of connection with something greater than their own struggle, with a force that supports and guides when there is nothing left to lean on.


May this day bring our defenders clarity and inner peace. Even in the most difficult circumstances, Baptism teaches that light is not only outside — it is within each person who continues to believe and fight. Happy holiday!

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
