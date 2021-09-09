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Good Afternoon Patriots ! It's Cannabis Jimmy checking in from Medellin, Colombis. Featuring a Quickie Tour of our 2 Cannabis Gardens. It is Thursday, Sept 9th. Cheers !
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232 views • September 09, 2021
A little quickie tour of our updated 2 cannabis gardens at our Nature Lodge. The Medocino Cannabis and Coffee Gardens, and the Humboldt. We are a Father Son team from So Cal so we like to name our gardens after iconic cannabis growing areas in California. We own and operate a 5 Star Bed and Breakfast here in town. Come down and visit us ! www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
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