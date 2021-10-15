X22 SPOTLIGHT: Patel Patriot - The Stage Is Set, In The End The [DS] Will Cease To Exist

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Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins discussing the playbook on how the [DS] was preparing to steal the election, they had 4 different scenarios. Trump decided to walk away which the [DS] never expected. We are now in the middle of continuity of government and Trump is acting like an advisor to the military. They caught all the information and Durham is ready to produce hard evidence of treason. Everything is prepped, the stage is set and in the end the [DS] will cease to exist.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Today’s Guest: Patel Patriot
Website - Devolution - https://devolution.link
Substack
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/
Telegram
https://t.me/patelpatriot
Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins discussing the playbook on how the [DS] was preparing to steal the election, they had 4 different scenarios. Trump decided to walk away which the [DS] never expected. We are now in the middle of continuity of government and Trump is acting like an advisor to the military. They caught all the information and Durham is ready to produce hard evidence of treason. Everything is prepped, the stage is set and in the end the [DS] will cease to exist.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.