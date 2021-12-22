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Back in 2007 film director Aaron Russo during an interview explained how he was told by Nicholas Rockefeller that they intended to microchip every human on the planet.
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181 views • December 22, 2021
Back in 2007 film director Aaron Russo during an interview explained how he was told by Nicholas Rockefeller that they intended to microchip every human on the planet. Rockefeller had tried to recruit Russo into the big club but he aimed to expose them not join them. Nicholas Rockefeller also told him how they was behind the feminist movement, with the goal being to get them into employment to tax the entire population and also get hold of the children at an earlier age to indoctrinate them in the school system.
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