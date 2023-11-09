Create New Account
Biden Admits a Direct US Military Strike on Iran - Nov 9
Published 18 hours ago

Biden Admits a Direct US Military Strike on Iran - Nov 9.

Adding:

An American official told Reuters:

Minor injuries resulted from 4 attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria during the past 24 hours

A Pentagon official to Al Jazeera:

3 US military personnel were injured in the rocket attack on Wednesday, targeting the US base in Syria's Green Village.

Adding:

White House: Israel will begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza



