What's changed and what's coming next..

A lot has changed in our lives since the start of the pandemic. We are not the same either.

Mitch Axelrod and Robert Imbriale kick off the Liberty Summit 2023 dropping their wisdom and observations on what has happened and what is coming next.

Follow Mitch https://TheNewGameofSelling.com

Follow Robert: https://RobertImbriale.com

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

To get access to the speaker's GIFT BAG, sign up here: https://renegademedianews.com

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the entire Summit here: https://rumble.com/v230pne--the-2023-liberty-summit.html

Subscribe to our Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RenegadeMedia



